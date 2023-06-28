Marsy’s Law mapping exercise in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2020, Marsy’s Law was implemented in the state, providing victims with constitutional rights equal to those accused of a crime.

On Wednesday, employees in Eau Claire County met together for a mapping exercise to see how they are applying the law. From the first call to law enforcement when a crime has occurred to post-conviction proceedings, public employees in Eau Claire County are trying to make sure they know how to best serve victims every step of the way.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee Nicholas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1963. The law aims to ensure victims are treated with respect and kept informed of public proceedings throughout the criminal justice process.

At the mapping simulation, employees walked through a case scenario and how they would usually respond.

“We’ve got folks from the judicial side of it, the prosecution side of it, the law enforcement side of it, the victim advocates side of it. The Department of Corrections is here as well,” Miriam Falk, an assistant attorney general said. “Talking with the different players as they would move through their interactions with a victim to identify how they meeting the individual rights, for instance, the right to privacy or the right to notification about victims rights.”

Falk said by walking through a possible crime, the goal is for employees to see where they can improve their correspondence with victims.

“We have been finding that as we work with communities, they are better able to assess their own responses to victims,” Falk said. “We are able to give them suggestions from other places throughout the state and in general. I think it makes it really encourages that collaborative response that is victim-centered.”

Nela Kalpic, the state director for Marcy’s Law for Wisconsin said these simulations at smaller levels are especially helpful.

“Focusing down on the county level and making sure that looking for any loopholes, existing loopholes, existing loopholes, and making sure that victims are being awarded their rights to full extend throughout the process,” Kapic said. “What we are hoping for people to get out of today’s mapping exercise is a reminder that there is so many of us working here together to ensure that victims are being served in the way that they’re supposed to be.”

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin and the state Department of Justice have done a variety of these mapping exercises across the state. Based on their findings, they will provide recommendations on the best practices going forward.

