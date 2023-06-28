Mayo Clinic Health System to add additional medical-surgical unit to new La Crosse hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing that it would be increasing the number of hospital beds in the new facility currently under construction on the La Crosse campus by 24.

A media release from Mayo Clinic Health System states, “When the new hospital opens in the fall of 2024, there will be 96 beds for medical, surgical, ICU and maternity patients.”

“As the number of patients seeking Mayo Clinic care continues to grow, it’s important that we have enough beds and staff to care for them,” Paul S. Mueller, M.D., Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse said in the media release. “We are dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality care, and this additional investment will help us to continue providing the care our patients need close to home.”

The media release goes on to state, “Construction of the new hospital continues on schedule. The concrete structure is 75% complete, with the two areas closest to the Cancer and Surgery Center reaching the seventh level and the area closest to the clinic up to the fourth level. The concrete structure is expected to be complete by the end of August. Exterior wall panels will begin being installed in July. Interior wall framing, electrical rough-in, and vent piping pre-installation are occurring in various areas. Drilling for the geothermal wells has begun.”

The media release states that the new six-floor hospital is expected to include:

“A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre- and post-surgery recovery rooms”

“Endoscopy suites”

“Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology”

“Medical-surgical units”

“A flexible ICU and Progressive Care Unit’

“A new Family Birth Center”

‘Shell space for future growth”

According to the media release, people can watch the construction progress by visiting the La Crosse Hospital construction webpage on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and checking out the live webcam.

