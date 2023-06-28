Several people in custody following chase in Hudson Wednesday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are in custody following a chase in Hudson Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Hudson Police Department, on June 27, 2027, around 3:09 p.m., St. Croix County Dispatch informed the Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, that Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Minnesota and Minnesota State Patrol were in pursuit traveling east on I-94 heading towards Hudson.

Dispatch told the Hudson Police Department the vehicle being pursued was a Jeep that was possible involved in a shooting the Night of June 60,2023, in Minn., according to the media release.

According to the media release, Officers and Deputies were informed the vehicle was seen getting off exit in Hudson and continued South on Carmichael Road. Dispatch said they had information of a possible address in Hudson that the vehicle may be headed to.

The media release states, “Officers received information from a helicopter unit that the vehicle turned onto Mayer Rd and continued towards Aspen Dr. The helicopter unit advised that 6-7 suspects bailed out of the vehicle near 1900 Aspen Dr and began climbing in a window to the apartments. Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment building. While setting up the perimeter it was determined the vehicle was also stolen out of Minnesota. A shelter in place was sent out to the area as Officers worked to get the subjects out. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office ERU (Emergency Response Unit) was called in and made entry into the apartment where the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. The other five passengers came out of a garage without incident.”

The media release goes on to state, “After approximately 3 hours with Officers using chemical agents, all seven juveniles were taken into custody. All were checked for injuries by EMS. The shelter in place was then removed.”

Assisting the Hudson Police Department was the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and New Richmond Police Department.

The incident is under investigation.

