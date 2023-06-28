Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening as air quality remains unhealthy

The northern two thirds of the viewing area are under a level 2 risk of severe weather.
The northern two thirds of the viewing area are under a level 2 risk of severe weather.(WEAU)
By Mike Dandrea and Darren Maier
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This afternoon will feature poor air quality as wildfire smoke has remained near the surface, causing air quality to fall into the UNHEALTHY category. This is of course when you will want to limit your time outdoors going into the afternoon and evening timeframe, however, strong to severe storms may develop later this evening as well, with multiple threats in play.

Storms could potentially contain damaging winds and large hail.
Storms could potentially contain damaging winds and large hail.(WEAU)

FACTORS AT PLAY: This storm will have some ingredients in play that would be conducive to severe development, such as instability and mid-level winds. However, with the smoke at the surface, it is possible that convection will be hindered and could, in theory, choke off these storms and give way to a few isolated showers and storms.

TIMING: Recent model trends have pushed back on the timing, bringing the threat of stronger storms between the hours of 7pm and 1am before the storms lose steam and become more tame as they depart the area.

LOCATION: Most of the northern counties will be the primary target, with a level 2 risk of severe weather spanning as far north as Hayward, cutting off around the I-90 corridor with Eau Claire right in the bullseye.

THREATS: Primary threats consist of damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The key takeaway here is that you’ll want to remain weather aware going into the evening, as the threat of severe weather exists. Air quality will also be of concern through the afternoon, so prolonged time outdoors for sensitive groups is discouraged as it is. This smoke may choke off the development of these storms, but it is always best to be prepared.

