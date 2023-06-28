Student Transit raises $4,000 during their 2-day thrift sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two-day thrift sale being run by Student Transit in Eau Claire has come to an end.

In total, $4,000 was raised for the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts.

All of the clothes that were not sold during the thrift sale will be donated to the Eau Claire Area School District Foundation to support children in need as well as local veterans organizations.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.