Student Transit raises $4,000 during their 2-day thrift sale

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two-day thrift sale being run by Student Transit in Eau Claire has come to an end.

In total, $4,000 was raised for the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts.

All of the clothes that were not sold during the thrift sale will be donated to the Eau Claire Area School District Foundation to support children in need as well as local veterans organizations.

