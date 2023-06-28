United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley names new Executive Director

Published: Jun. 28, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is announcing Ryan Ludy is named their new Executive Director.

They say Ludy is an active community member, being a part of many local groups including the Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley, and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Group, earning Ambassador of the Year in 2023.

“When you stop and think about it, United Way is different than singular focus non-profits. It connects so many aspects of our community to improve the quality of life for each of us,” Ludy stated in a United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley press release. “I’m thrilled to be part of this organization and can’t wait to see the impact of our collective efforts. I am beyond excited to take on this role and continue the impact and momentum that United Way has in the Chippewa Valley!”

Ludy will be taking the place of Andy Neborak who was the Executive Director from 2020 to 2023. He is set to begin his role as Executive Director July 14.

