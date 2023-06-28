What is Kefir?
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jena DeMoss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, talks about Kefir and its health benefits.
COLD BREW OVERNIGHT OATS
· 1/2 cup Plain Lowfat Kefir
· 1/2 cup rolled oats
· 2 tsp maple syrup
· 1 tsp almond butter
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 1 tsp chia seeds
· 3 tbsp cold brew
1. Combine all the ingredients together in a small container or mason jar. Place in fridge for 4-6 hours, preferably overnight. Overnight oats can be eaten cold or warmed in microwave for 1-2 minutes if you prefer it heated.
2. Optional: top with whole milk kefir, coconut flakes, and coffee beans (chocolate covered if you want to get extra fancy)!
The Hulk Smoothie
All you need:
3 cups packed baby spinach
2 cups frozen peaches
1 cup frozen mango
1 bananas
½ avocado
2 cups plain kefir
Optional: 1 scoop vanilla whey protein
All you do:
1. Combine ingredients and blend.
Peach Pie Smoothie
All you need:
2 cups frozen peaches
2 bananas
2 cups plain Kefir
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla
1 dash cinnamon
1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder
All you do:
1. Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.