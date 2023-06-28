What is Kefir?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jena DeMoss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, talks about Kefir and its health benefits.

COLD BREW OVERNIGHT OATS

· 1/2 cup Plain Lowfat Kefir

· 1/2 cup rolled oats

· 2 tsp maple syrup

· 1 tsp almond butter

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1 tsp chia seeds

· 3 tbsp cold brew

1. Combine all the ingredients together in a small container or mason jar. Place in fridge for 4-6 hours, preferably overnight. Overnight oats can be eaten cold or warmed in microwave for 1-2 minutes if you prefer it heated.

2. Optional: top with whole milk kefir, coconut flakes, and coffee beans (chocolate covered if you want to get extra fancy)!

The Hulk Smoothie

All you need:

3 cups packed baby spinach

2 cups frozen peaches

1 cup frozen mango

1 bananas

½ avocado

2 cups plain kefir

Optional: 1 scoop vanilla whey protein

All you do:

1. Combine ingredients and blend.

Peach Pie Smoothie

All you need:

2 cups frozen peaches

2 bananas

2 cups plain Kefir

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

1 dash cinnamon

1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder

All you do:

1. Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.

