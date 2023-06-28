Wis. DOT urging 4th of July holiday travelers to drive safely

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are urging Fourth of July holiday travelers “to buckle up, stay alert, and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors.”

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transporation states, “According to AAA, Wisconsinites will travel in record numbers this holiday weekend. Peak travel times are expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday (June 30), noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 4) and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday (July 5).”

“We’re celebrating safe driving as thousands of Wisconsinites and visitors gear up to travel to their favorite summer destination for the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the media release. “Drivers should plan ahead, be courteous, avoid distractions behind the wheel and drive sober. These steps can help save lives and prevent crashes on Wisconsin roadways.”

WisDOT offers these safety reminders, as stated in the media release:

  • Buckle Up, Phone Down – every trip, every time. Encourage family, friends and co-workers to take the pledge.”
  • “Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.”
  • “Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.”
  • “Move over or slow down for emergency responders stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. That includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles. In addition, state law restricts use of a cell phone in areas surrounding those vehicles.”
  • “Steer It, Clear It! State law requires drivers to move vehicles involved in a crash out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicles can be moved safely. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, drivers should not risk injury by trying to push the vehicle out of traffic.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from Wis. DOT, HERE.

