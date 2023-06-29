47th annual Bean and Bacon Days highlights sense of community

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual Augusta festival that celebrates beans and bacon also serves as a celebration for a recovering community.

The 47th annual Bean and Bacon Days kicked off in Augusta on Thursday and goes through Tuesday, July 4. This year’s festival will feature new events like bean wrestling and host continued traditions like the annual parade. The Marketing Coordinator for the Augusta Lions, Jeanine Nugent, said the festival also highlights the sense of community and support people have for local businesses, especially ones that had to make changes due to unforeseen circumstances throughout the past few years.

“In 2021 we were all ready to come back,” Nugent said. “You know we were excited to have our festival back again and I think it was the 27th of June Tugger’s on main street had a fire and burned down completely that also affected Mulligans next door. So, that was two of our main businesses that were shut down like for days before our festival, but you know the community definitely came together.”

For people who attend this year’s festival, they will see that Tugger’s moved down main street and became Tugger’s Brian’s and Trisha’s Cafe while Mulligans underwent renovations to replace damage caused by the fire.

Nugent said for this year’s festival everything seems to be falling back in place. To find out what other events happening at Bean and Bacon Days this year click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.