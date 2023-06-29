Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond

Rusty Strawn made the catch on the hole 12 pond
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Events like the U.S. Senior Open are about hospitality, and during the U.S. Senior Open practice round on Wednesday, players and caddies got a chance to test their fishing skills.

Georgia native Rusty Strawn is one of those people. SentryWorld let some people fish the pond on the 12th hole, where Strawn just so happened to reel in a giant Northern Pike.

That’s right, there’s not just small pan fish in that pond.

Strawn is the 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur Champion and an avid outdoorsman who was surprised by what he caught.

“I went over there, I didn’t have any tackle. Rod and reel. No lures. Went over there and one of the guides over there said, ‘Hey just take this.’ I took a little plastic worm and took it out there and on the third cast. I’d never caught a Northern Pike that size, or at all,” said Strawn.

His best guess was close to 50 inches. Some others who witnessed the catch said it was likely around 42-to-45 inches.

Strawn said it was a thrill to not only catch it, but to have it documented with pictures and video was great too.

The time for fun and games is just about over though as the first tee time is at 7 a.m. Thursday.

