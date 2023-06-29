Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted in North Dakota

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.(none)
By Your News Leader staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in North Dakota after police say she was abducted.

Police are searching for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau after they say she was abducted Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota.

She may be with 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler and/or 22-year-old Terell Decoteau. The adults were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm, KFYR reports.

Ziegler and Decoteau were last seen at a Fargo courthouse.

According to the Amber Alert, Ziegler is a 5′7″ white woman, who weighs 150 lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Decoteau is a 5′11″ Native American man, who weighs 189 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Breanna Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Breanna Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.(Alexander Bollman | none)
Terell Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
Terell Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.(Alexander Bollman | none)

They may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.

Ziegler and Decoteau and Beatris may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates...
Ziegler and Decoteau and Beatris may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.(none)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beatris, Ziegler or Decoteau should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

