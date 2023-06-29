Bridal business to move into Foreign 5 building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A downtown Chippewa Falls building that housed a long-time bridal business will be getting a new bridal business.

Off The Rack Bridal World in Eau Claire is moving into the Foreign 5 building in downtown Chippewa Falls. Foreign 5 announced earlier this month that it would be closing their doors after more than 50 years in business which included a bridal component. Off The Rack Bridal World specializes in prom and homecoming dresses, and is excited to bring them to a new community.

Luann Hale, Owner of Off The Rack Bridal World says while the new store is smaller than the current location, she is excited to grow her business in other ways.

“I’m going home. I live in Chippewa, so I feel like I’m going home. I feel like Chippewa is a close-knit community. We’re a destination location and we already have a good following. So I’m not worried about losing our clientele, but I am excited about gaining more by moving closer there,” Hale said.

The current location of Off The Rack Bridal World on Clairemont Avenue will be closing after Thursday.

It is set to move into the foreign 5 building starting Sept. 1, and hopes to fully open in Oct.

