Bridge closure to be expected in Eau Claire on July 4

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge closure is to be expected in Eau Claire on July 4.

The Madison Street bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 to accommodate viewing of the fireworks show, according to a Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “A detour will direct people using Farwell and Dewey south to the Lake Street bridge, then north using 5th Street. Approximately two blocks of 1st Street near the High Bridge will be posted No Parking beginning the afternoon of July 4.”

The Facebook post notes that additional information is available HERE.

