Chetek mail carrier sentenced for 2020 drug charge

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek mail carrier is sentenced for a 2020 drug charge.

Court records show a guilty plea is entered for 69-year-old Timothy Wilson for an amended count of possess w/ intent-amphetamine(>10-50g). Two remaining charges are dismissed and read in. Wilson is sentenced to two years probation.

Barron County detectives say on Feb. 10, 2020, they conducted a search in Cameron where they found unused plastic bags, digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a sandwich bag with crystal like substance which was believed to be methamphetamine.

Law enforcement officers learned Wilson was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. They located Wilson on route, where they found more crystals which they suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as about $929.

