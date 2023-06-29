Child care centers concerned over COVID era program possibly ending in 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jessica Schoettle runs the Altoona Family Child Care Center along with several other centers in Eau Claire and Cadott.

They all benefit from the COVID-era Child Care Counts Program, but due to it being excluding from the approved two-year state budget, it could run out of funds in January of 2024.

“April 21st we got a letter that stated our Childcare Counts was being cut in half. Approximately 50%,” said Shoettle.

That funding comes with state regulations, which include pay raises for staff and supplies to facility maintenance and the supplies for the kids under the center’s care.

Schoettle said the cut in funding will have to be made up in hikes on weekly rates. The upcoming hike will cost families $10 to $30 more, but if the program does run out of funds in 2024, families could be paying $50 more per week for child care.

“We’ve already had parents pull because of our July 1st increase. What’s going to happen when we have to raise it even more? Parents can’t afford this,” said Schoettle.

She said between the seven child care centers she oversees, about 400 families the centers serve will be impacted.

“That means that’s that many people who can’t go to their jobs. Not only are we losing employees but families are losing their care and possibly their jobs,” said Arnie Swoboda.

He and his wife Kerry run the two Milestones Early Education Community locations in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.

The funding helped businesses like theirs and Schoettles retain top talent for child care.

“And our staff deserve that, too. It’s not an easy job. You’re not just watching kids. There is so much more involved. We don’t want just child care provided, but quality care that we would be okay for our children to receive,” said Kerry.

“During COVID we were deemed essential. We were needed, we were priority, we were put first. And now we’re just being thrown aside,” said Schoettle.

Governor Tony Evers said the money ear marked in his biennial budget proposal, and rejected by the Joint Finance Committee in Madison, for child care is vital for working families.

“If you are going to make it more difficult for child care providers to stay in business, it’s not going to be long before we’re having more people leave the workforce,” said Gov. Evers.

As of Thursday, the governor has submitted a request to the Joint Finance Committee to use remaining federal funds for child care assistance.

Wisconsin State Senator Jesse James, R-District 23, said in a statement regarding the cutting to child care funding:

“Many of my colleagues and I wrestled with this issue. Child Care Counts was created using one-time federal money, and ultimately we realized that the $340 million state investment was not a sustainable solution moving forward. This industry is important to our workforce, but the challenges they are facing were not going to be solved by one solution. However, I am thankful for other investments this budget contains. We put over $90 million toward other childcare initiatives, like our Wisconsin Shares program to assist low-income families with childcare, as well as giving bonuses to workers providing exceptional care for our kids.

The budget process may be done, but idea sharing is not! The childcare discussion will continue, and I look forward to working on this issue with my colleagues.”

