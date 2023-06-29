City of La Crosse providing update to multi-vehicle crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is providing an update to a La Crosse multi-vehicle crash that left several people hurt on June 28, 2023.

An updated media release from the City of La Crosse states, “On June 28th, 2023, at 2:23pm La Crosse Police Department responded to a traffic accident in the area of South Avenue and Green Bay Streets. As we continue to investigate this incident, we are asking those who assisted the officers at the accident scene, to please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. We appreciate the community’s support and assistance with this investigation.”

The initial media release from the City of La Crosse states, “On June 28th, 2023 at 2:23 pm La Crosse Police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area of South Avenue and Green Bay Streets. There were several people transported to local medical facilities for serious injuries.”

The incident is under investigation.

The initial media release is available on the City of La Crosse website HERE.

