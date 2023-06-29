DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties through Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an Orange-Red air quality advisory from Thursday, June 29 - 12:00 p.m. CDT until Friday, June 30 - 12:00 p.m. CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

A media release from the DNR states, “Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both Ozone and PM2.5. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

