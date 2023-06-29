A few severe storms possible tonight with mainly dry and warm weather into the weekend

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
By Darren Maier
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak warm front and low pressure system into Minnesota is triggering scattered thunderstorms this evening. These are expected to merge into an organized line of storms as they track to the southeast. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties until 2am.

Storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.
Storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds with perhaps some large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be likely. As the storms exit overnight, the weather will dry out with lows in the 60s. The air quality alert continues until noon Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.
Air quality will be in the unhealthy category through midweek.

On Thursday we will also be watching a weak cold front track into Minnesota through the afternoon. There is some indication that a few scattered storms may again flare up out ahead of this system, but they should be rather isolated and many spots will remain dry. Otherwise expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine and a warm afternoon as temperatures rise through the mid 80s.

A weak cold front approaches from the west on Thursday.
A weak cold front approaches from the west on Thursday.(weau)

The rest of the forecast is rather quiet with high pressure taking over from the northwest. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Similar conditions are likely to unfold through the holiday weekend as temperatures remain a good 5-8 degrees above average for the start of July. Humidity levels will not be terribly high, but with dew points hovering around 60 degrees, it will be noticeable. Heading into early next week temperatures look to warm a bit more and we should be up around 90 degrees again as we head into the Fourth of July holiday. Another cold front will be approaching the state during that time which may bring our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.

