Flags to half-staff Friday for fallen WWII soldier’s burial

Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski
Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski(U.S. Army)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff on Friday as a Wisconsin soldier who died during WWII is laid to rest in his home state.

In January 1945, Pfc. Clinton Koloski was on patrol in eastern France when his group came upon German soldiers who occupied fortified positions, a U.S. Army statement recounted. Heavy artillery and mortar fire rained down on the American patrol, killing the 21-year-old Koloski and leaving the terrain to dangerous to immediately recover his body.

Just over sixty years later, people searching for WWII relics in the forests near where the battle took place found Koloski’s tags and a depression in the ground, the Army statement continued. An excavation ten years later by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency did not locate any remains. In 2020, however, remains were exhumed from the Rhône American Cemetery that were later confirmed to be the City Point-native.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 30, to coincide with Koloski’s burial in Beloit. Gov. Tony Evers signed the executive order on Thursday, saying the state was glad to welcome Koloski home so he could be honored and laid to rest.

“Private First Class Koloski gave his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear, and on behalf of the state, we are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice,” Evers statement continued.

