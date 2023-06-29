Kids learn to build their own picnic tables

Kids learn how to build their own Picnic Tables
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association joined forces with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley to empower and educate young minds.

The two organizations met to teach 15 kids with the Boys & Girls Clubs how to build their own picnic tables. The tables will be used at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club while it undergoes renovations. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2022 with the idea of helping Eau Claire Club Members learn about the construction industry while the Eau Claire renovation project is going on.

“I’m happy and proud that we get to do stuff for the Club because they do a lot for us,” 9-year-old Riley Henry, Member of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said.

The two organizations have collaborated on other projects already. A small group of Club members helped design the new Boys & Girls Club store with the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Several people in custody following chase in Hudson
Kamitri Riles
16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse
Steven Burich
2nd man charged following efforts of Bikers Against Predators
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Kids learn how to build their own Picnic Tables
Bridal Business to move into Foreign 5 Building
OFF THE RACK BRIDAL WORLD
Bridal business to move into Foreign 5 building
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR