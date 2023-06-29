Kids learn to build their own picnic tables

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association joined forces with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley to empower and educate young minds.

The two organizations met to teach 15 kids with the Boys & Girls Clubs how to build their own picnic tables. The tables will be used at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club while it undergoes renovations. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2022 with the idea of helping Eau Claire Club Members learn about the construction industry while the Eau Claire renovation project is going on.

“I’m happy and proud that we get to do stuff for the Club because they do a lot for us,” 9-year-old Riley Henry, Member of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said.

The two organizations have collaborated on other projects already. A small group of Club members helped design the new Boys & Girls Club store with the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

