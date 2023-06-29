The Sojourner House unveils expansion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sojourner House in Eau Claire is unveiling its multi-million dollar expansion.

Governor Tony Evers stopped by the facility Thursday to cut the ribbon for the renovated building. The Sojourner House provides a place for adults who are experiencing homelessness. Nearly 4,000 square feet was added to the existing building, allowing residents to have their own space.

A second story was also added that will house offices and supportive services.

“We want them to feel comfortable. We want them to feel welcome. We don’t want them to feel like they’re going into another institutional setting. We want them to feel like just because they’re homeless doesn’t mean they should be treated less than everyone else in our society. They should get a comfortable place to sleep. They should get a warm meal when they come in. They should be able to change into clean clothing to sleep in. So, we’re trying to offer all of those things for them,” Hope Elliot, Shelter Coordinator with The Sojourner House, said.

The Sojourner House is always looking for volunteers.

