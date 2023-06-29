EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some recipes to utilize those steaks on the grill, especially for the July 4th weekend!

Al Pastor Glazed Beef Flat Iron Steak Sandwich

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)

Marinade and Sauce:

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

1/4 cup canned crushed pineapple

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon minced sweet onion

1 garlic clove

4 bolillo rolls, sliced lengthwise, toasted

Garnish

Grilled fresh pineapple slices, pickled onions, shredded lettuce (optional)

COOKING:

Combine barbecue sauce, pineapple, chile powder, onion and garlic in blender or food processor container. Cover; process 1 minute or until smooth, scraping sides of container as needed. Pour half into bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Place steak and remaining barbecue marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Keep warm.

Spread reserved barbecue mixture evenly over cut sides of each roll. Thinly slice steak. Place slices on bottom of rolls. Top with pineapple, onions, and lettuce.

------

MEDITERRANEAN BEEF FLANK STEAK PITA

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Spicy Green Seasoning:

1 cup fresh parsley, loosely packed

1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cucumber Salad:

1/3 cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

1 dozen cherry tomatoes, sliced

2 cups diced cucumber

1/4 cup fresh oregano

1-1/2 cups diced red onions

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 whole wheat pita breads

1 cup hummus

COOKING:

To prepare Spicy Green Seasoning, combine all ingredients in blender or food processor; process on and off until all ingredients are blended. Remove 2 tablespoons of Spicy Green Seasoning; rub on all side of beef Flank Steak. Place steak in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate for 6 hours or up to over night. Reserve the remaining salsa for later.

Combine all ingredients for Cucumber Salad﻿ in large bowl; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.