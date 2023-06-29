Steel’s Adam Gajan drafted 35th to Chicago Blackhawks

Adam Gajan of the Chippewa Steel was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks
Adam Gajan of the Chippewa Steel was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks(WEAU)
By Philip Choroser
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Steel goaltender Adam Gajan has been selected 35th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

A native of Poprad, Slovakia, Gajan was a superstar in net for the Steel as well as the Slovakian Junior National team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

In 34 games for the Steel, Gajan compiled a 2.57 goals against average as well as a .917 save percentage, totaling 19 wins in goal. He started to garner major attention following his World Junior performance for which he was named Goaltender of the Tournament.

Gajan was the first goalie selected in the 2023 draft and will join number 1 overall pick Connor Bedard on the Blackhawks. Gajan had previously committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season, and it is unclear how his draft position will affect his decision.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Several people in custody following chase in Hudson
Kamitri Riles
16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse
Steven Burich
2nd man charged following efforts of Bikers Against Predators
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Jack Redwine celebrates a two-run home run as the Cavaliers beat the Bullfrogs 5-2.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 28th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Express face the Border Cats at Carson Park
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 27th
Steve Stricker during a practice round at the U.S. Senior Open.
Stricker and Kelly look to shine at home state’s U.S. Senior Open