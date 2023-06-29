Steel’s Adam Gajan drafted 35th to Chicago Blackhawks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Steel goaltender Adam Gajan has been selected 35th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

A native of Poprad, Slovakia, Gajan was a superstar in net for the Steel as well as the Slovakian Junior National team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

In 34 games for the Steel, Gajan compiled a 2.57 goals against average as well as a .917 save percentage, totaling 19 wins in goal. He started to garner major attention following his World Junior performance for which he was named Goaltender of the Tournament.

Gajan was the first goalie selected in the 2023 draft and will join number 1 overall pick Connor Bedard on the Blackhawks. Gajan had previously committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season, and it is unclear how his draft position will affect his decision.

