WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy

DUNN & TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This three-year-old dog has a lot of energy and is fittingly named Coffee. Once Coffee works off her extra energy, she’s also a love bug.

Staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society call her a sweetheart with a lot of love to give. Coffee arrived at DCHS almost one year ago.

She needs to be the only pet in the home. She loves treats and play time, including her own version of fetch. This Coffee would love to join you on caffeine runs, especially if it includes a pup cup for her. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

--

At least seven months, that’s how long Roxy has lived in a shelter. She arrived at the Trempealeau County Humane Society at the beginning of the year from an over crowded shelter in Oklahoma.

Roxy is believed to be a Dutch shepherd mix, and she’s approximately two to three years old. She loves playing ball, and would play all day if she could!

This pup is good with other dogs. We hope she finds “freedom” from her kennel at the shelter in time to celebrate Independence Day with her new family. Click HERE for adoption information.

