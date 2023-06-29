WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN & TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - This three-year-old dog has a lot of energy and is fittingly named Coffee. Once Coffee works off her extra energy, she’s also a love bug.

Staff members at the Dunn County Humane Society call her a sweetheart with a lot of love to give. Coffee arrived at DCHS almost one year ago.

She needs to be the only pet in the home. She loves treats and play time, including her own version of fetch. This Coffee would love to join you on caffeine runs, especially if it includes a pup cup for her. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

--

At least seven months, that’s how long Roxy has lived in a shelter. She arrived at the Trempealeau County Humane Society at the beginning of the year from an over crowded shelter in Oklahoma.

Roxy is believed to be a Dutch shepherd mix, and she’s approximately two to three years old. She loves playing ball, and would play all day if she could!

This pup is good with other dogs. We hope she finds “freedom” from her kennel at the shelter in time to celebrate Independence Day with her new family. Click HERE for adoption information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INFORMATION FROM BIKERS AGAINST PREDATORS LEADS TO 2 ARRESTS
Information from Bikers Against Predators leads to 2 arrests
Bolus Andre Abdalla Dimbiti (left) Kayla Blom (right)
Authorities find suspected drugs in vehicle during search, 2 in custody
Semi hauling sheep overturns
Semi hauling sheep overturns on Highway 53 freeway
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says they will not be enforcing the statewide mask...
Authorities give update on body recovered from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Coffee and Roxy
WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty
WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty
Wagner Tails (6/22/23)
WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty