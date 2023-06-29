Wisconsin Senate passes state budget, bill heads to Assembly

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Senate took up and passed the 2023-25 Biennial Budget bill.

“This major piece of legislation provides increased funding for all aspects of life in Wisconsin, from schools to roads, PFAS mitigation to tourism advertising, investments in housing to the largest tax cut in state history, and everything in between,” Sen. Mary Felzkowski said.

The budget also includes a $4.4 billion tax cut and increases compensation rates for our corrections employees by $344 million.

“I am very proud of the legislature’s state budget. Our budget is made for Wisconsin,” said Sen. Howard Marklein. “We worked hard to fund our shared priorities and prepare for the future.”

Senate Democrats who introduced amendments to the bill said they were met with some opposition.

“These amendments included provisions to support working families, increase community safety, support learners from pre-K through higher education, strengthen the health of children, families, and communities, and protect our agriculture, environment, and water quality,” stated Sen. Jeff Smith.

However, Republicans argue the bill supports what is important to everyone.

“That’s why we’re able to pass historic income tax cuts while also expanding funding for roads, increasing resources for K-12 education by $1 billion, and making significant investments in our health care system – including long-term care and mental health resources,” said Sen. Patrick Testin.

The Budget Bill will now be sent to the Assembly where it will be taken up on the floor later this week and is expected to pass. From there, it will go to Governor Evers to either sign it, veto it in its entirety, or veto certain portions that he opposes.

