AAA and TSA expect a record-breaking 4th of July travel weekend

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The summer rush of people is already hitting the road and the sky to celebrate the 4th of July.

The American Automobile Association expects about 1 million more travelers this year than last year. The Transportation Security Administration expects Friday to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Whether it’s by plane or by car, AAA estimates 51 million Americans will be traveling this Independence Day weekend.

“And of that, 85% of them are going to be taking their car, so the roads are going to be exceptionally busy this weekend,” said Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA.

With state gas prices being $1.24 less than last year, AAA said 1 million Wisconsinites will be traveling by car.

“We are breaking numbers from what we saw last year and in 2019,” said Hart.

AAA said more than 4 million Americans will also be taking flight this weekend.

”We’re expecting significantly more travel this weekend. We have an increase in flights and we have an increase in aircraft size,” said Brian Grefe, the airport director of Central Wisconsin Airport.

Both the 4th of July and the 2023 U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point are adding to the hectic holiday travel.

”So for the weekend, we’re bringing some extra aircraft. Larger aircraft on American but additional frequency both on American and Delta,” said Grefe.

Grefe said they are expecting between 2,800 and 3,200 passengers between June 30th and July 5th. That’s about 500 to 600 passengers a day.

“It’s just great to see the return to the air. A lot more people are flying. A lot more people are flying commercially We’re seeing a tremendous amount of general aviation activity. It’s just great to see this,” said Grefe.

Some air travel tips include knowing what you can and cannot take through TSA and leaving early to avoid rushing.

