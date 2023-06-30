Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County

TOWN OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a person in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, June 30, 2023, at about 1:54 a.m., the Jackson authorities received a report there was an “unresponsive male” in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on US Highway 12 in the Town of Alma.

According to information from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Deputies and Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined the “unresponsive male” was dead. The death is considered suspicious, and a death investigation is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers either at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com or P3tips.com, or by calling 1-800-228-3203, extension 199. There is an option of remaining anonymous.

