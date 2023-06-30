Badger Classic donates to Joshua’s Camp

Badger Classic Donates to Joshua's Camp
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The proceeds from a raffle held at a recent racing event are being donated to a local charity.

More than $38,000 was donated Thursday to Joshua’s Camp, with the money being raised during the 8th Annual CTech Badger Classic at Rock Falls Raceway.

“You know, it’s a great feeling, it turns it into a feel good event, it really does, it’s unbelievable how the racers come together, and spectators, and lots of friends and family,” Event Coordinator Kurt Anderson said. “Everybody wanted to be a part of it, so it was great that we were able to raise that much money for them.”

A check for more than $33,000 was presented by Anderson, along with an additional $5,000 donation.

Joshua’s Camp serves families that have a child under the age of 18 being treated for cancer, or have been out of treatment less than three years.

This year’s Badger Classic event took place from June 16-18.

