Bolton Refuge House gets generous donation as they face massive budget deficit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A foundation that honors a Chippewa Valley woman donated thousands of dollars to an important emergency shelter in Eau Claire.

The director of Bolton Refuge House, Pat Stein, said a budget deficit of more than $130,000 could threaten operations to the facility that’s been helping women and children in abusive situations since 1976.

This comes at a time where she wants to implement an educational approach to preventative measures for future abuse.

“Bolton House has always had the mission to create societal change and end these violent crimes in these most intimate of relationships. Primarily we work with who you would define as the protective parent. Which then is defined as the survivor, or the victim,” said Stein.

Members of the Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation, which is named after a Chippewa Valley woman who died in a 2017 plane crash in Costa Rica, got word of the shelter’s financial troubles and wanted to help.

They presented Stein with a check for $15,500.

“Without those kind of essential needs of safety and housing education isn’t really possible,” said Tracy Lau, a board member of the Amanda Geissler Foundation.

The distinct of donation is important. Stein said government funding is restricted to operation costs like payroll. But this money can go towards providing survivor’s tools to help end possible generational abuse patterns.

“And the way we can make movement, the way we can change the way people are thinking is by providing these kinds of services,” said Stein.

“We are absolutely honored just to be able to, even if we can’t see it, we know the immense impact that it will have. And to really make sure that these people are really taken care of and set them up for success in life,” said Lau.

It is a gift those with the foundation said Amanda Geissler, who is remembered for her countless acts of kindness, would be proud to see.

“And so for us to be able to do this in her honor, she would love nothing more than that. And to keep it local. Amanda was born and raised in Thorp, went to Stout. This community meant a lot to her. So, being able to support the Bolton House is great,” Carla Closs.

“Amanda was a big person, high devoted to making the world a better place,” said Lau.

Stein said what does not go towards the educational program will be going toward the budget deficit.

She also said all donations to the Bolton Refuge House are very much appreciated, no matter how small.

Click here to learn on how to donate to the shelter.

For more information about the Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation, click here.

