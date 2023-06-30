Charges filed against Tomah man accused in shooting

Krimzen Perea
Krimzen Perea(COURTESY: TOMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against a Tomah man accused in a shooting.

A criminal complaint shows 23-year-old Krimzen Perea is facing charges of attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, mayhem, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery, use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to information from Tomah Police, on June 19, 2023, around 12:44 a.m. the Tomah Police Department responded to 1008 East McCoy Boulevard, the Super 8 Motel, for a report of a person who had been shot. About 15 minutes later officer responded to 1028 Berry Avenue for a report of a person “bleeding profusely.”

Tomah Police say authorities responded and began investigating both scenes. Evidence indicated 23-year-old Krimzen Perea of Tomah is accused of following the victim to the area of the 900 block of E. McCoy Boulevard where he is accused of intentionally discharging a firearm at the victim, striking the victim twice.

According to Tomah Police, after being shot the victim fought for the firearm and was able to take the firearm from Perea. A fight took place. The victim fled to the Super 8 Hotel where staff called 911. Perea left the scene and was found at 1028 Berry Avenue.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for July 31, 2023.

