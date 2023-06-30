Eau Claire County Board to continue special meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board is set to continue its special meeting into the Department of Human Services investigation on July 12.

Last Monday night, the County Board held a special meeting to discuss the Sheriff’s Office report investigating a $3 million error in the 2019 DHS budget. Members of the public spoke with some sharing their frustrations with the DHS and others defending it.

Lawyers from a private law firm also presented findings of their non-criminal investigation.

The Board is set to meet again to continue the meeting July 12 at 6:00 p.m.

