Eau Claire County Board to continue special meeting
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board is set to continue its special meeting into the Department of Human Services investigation on July 12.
Last Monday night, the County Board held a special meeting to discuss the Sheriff’s Office report investigating a $3 million error in the 2019 DHS budget. Members of the public spoke with some sharing their frustrations with the DHS and others defending it.
Lawyers from a private law firm also presented findings of their non-criminal investigation.
The Board is set to meet again to continue the meeting July 12 at 6:00 p.m.
