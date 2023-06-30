Eau Claire Transit to discontinue its App

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is announcing it will be discontinuing its App beginning July 19, 2023, according to a media release from the City of Eau Claire.

The media release says Eau Claire Transit has chosen to end its contract with Masabi and Transloc.

According to the media release, riders should uninstall the Eau Clarie Transit app and familiarize themselves with alternative resources to plan their trips such as Google Transit Trip Planner, Eau Claire Transit Rider’s Guide and Route Information book, and online resources.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the City of Eau Claire HERE.

