Explosive device found in Chippewa Falls destroyed by authorities

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An explosive device found in Chippewa Falls is destroyed by authorities.

According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on June 19, 2023, at 6:12 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers were informed a child was playing in the wooded area near Grant Court/ East Wisconsin Street on the southside of Chippewa Falls and found a suspicious device that looked like a pipe bomb.

The media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department states, “He notified his father who started to bring it to the police department to turn it in. On his way he was advised by police to stop where he was, put the device down and move away. This ended up being on the sidewalk on E. Central St near High St. Officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter. The Marathon County Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the area. They analyzed the device and transported it to the Chippewa Falls PD range where it was safely destroyed. It was determined to be a live device.”

The media release goes on to state, “We do not know how long this pipe bomb had been lying in the woods. At this time there is no evidence that there are any more devices, however our officers are checking the area and notifying all the neighboring residences around where the device was located. Our investigators are also attempting to determine who created it. In general, anyone who finds what they believe to be an explosive device should contact their local law enforcement agency right away and not move or transport it. Some of these can be very sensitive and it takes trained personnel to handle them safely.”

The Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information about this incident to contact 715-720-4189.

