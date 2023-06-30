Fairfax Pool announcing Military Days at Fairfax Pool July 2-4

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fairfax Pool is announcing Military Days at Fairfax Pool July 2-4, according to a Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states, “Fairfax Municipal Swimming Pool is proud to announce Military Days at Fairfax Pool July 2-4. In honor of those who have served or who are currently serving in the military, receive 2-free admissions with a valid Military ID! We thank you for your service!”

