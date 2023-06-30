Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fireworks Extravaganza is set to take place July 4 in Eau Claire.
New this year, the fireworks show will be operated on the High Bridge. It is sponsored by Festival Foods and you can watch it live on WEAU starting at 10:05 p.m. Greatest Hits 98.1, WAXX 104.5, and I-94 will be broadcasting a patriotic soundtrack that the fireworks show has been choreographed to.
There are over 73-acres of City owned property that are open to viewing the fireworks show.
For viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions visit EauClaireWI.gov/July4
Trails & Bridges
- Chippewa River Trail
- Downtown Bridges – Phoenix Park & Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridges
- Madison Street Bridge – closed to vehicle traffic
Parks
- Domer Park
- Forest Street Green Space
- Haymarket Plaza
- Kessler Field
- North Riverfronts Park
- Owen Park
- Phoenix Park
- Upper Mt. Simon Park
Parking Ramps – top level open for viewing / free parking lower levels
- Gibson Street (Lismore Hotel)
- North Barstow Street
The City of Eau Claire asks that you be respectful of privately-owned property.
Additional information about viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions is available HERE.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.