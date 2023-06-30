Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fireworks Extravaganza is set to take place July 4 in Eau Claire.

New this year, the fireworks show will be operated on the High Bridge. It is sponsored by Festival Foods and you can watch it live on WEAU starting at 10:05 p.m. Greatest Hits 98.1, WAXX 104.5, and I-94 will be broadcasting a patriotic soundtrack that the fireworks show has been choreographed to.

There are over 73-acres of City owned property that are open to viewing the fireworks show.

For viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions visit EauClaireWI.gov/July4

Trails & Bridges

Chippewa River Trail

Downtown Bridges – Phoenix Park & Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridges

Madison Street Bridge – closed to vehicle traffic

Parks

Domer Park

Forest Street Green Space

Haymarket Plaza

Kessler Field

North Riverfronts Park

Owen Park

Phoenix Park

Upper Mt. Simon Park

Parking Ramps – top level open for viewing / free parking lower levels

Gibson Street (Lismore Hotel)

North Barstow Street

The City of Eau Claire asks that you be respectful of privately-owned property.

Additional information about viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions is available HERE.

