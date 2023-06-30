Holiday safety concerns when traveling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The roads will be busy this weekend for the 4th of July holiday, and the Wisconsin state patrol says it’s vital to follow the law and avoid all distractions while driving.

Wisconsin State Trooper, Al Christian, says there are a few things people must check for, before leaving to travel.

“So, with any holiday weekend, we have additional safety and traffic controls out there, making sure that the motoring public is safe on the roads. As far as what we recommend to people, we recommend that first off, during this season that you maintain your vehicle, make sure it’s in good working order, make sure you have enough gas for your trip, and that should at least keep you safe while you’re on the road,” Christian said.

Trooper Christian added that it can’t be stressed enough how important it is to keep your focus when driving.

“Generally, on holiday weekends, we do have more crashes and incidents due to the increased traffic,” Christian said.

The State Patrol says another thing to watch out for is construction zones and slowed traffic.

“Now, due to the construction zones and the actual construction periods that we have during this time of year, people can expect that there’s going to be incidences where traffic is significantly slower or possibly even stopped. So they’re going to want to pay extra attention to that,” Christian said.

He said driving behavior, distracted driving, and speeding are the biggest contributors in most crashes.

“Don’t drink and drive and don’t text while driving and do your best to pay attention on the road because you never know what’s going to be in front of you that you need to react to,” Christian said.

Some people we talked to today were already on their way to their holiday destination. Like Dave Galewski, who is heading up to Canada for the week with his family.

“Yeah, coming from North of Madison all the way up to here was pretty busy. We just slow down, take it easy. We have walkie talkies that we can talk to each other and call each other and tell each other where we are,” Galewski said.

And no matter how long your drive, Trooper Christian stresses that safety should always be the number one priority for those who intend to travel this weekend.

Call 5-1-1 to find out the local forecast and road conditions. You can also visit 511wi.gov.

