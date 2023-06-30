Mainly dry into the weekend as temperatures continue to warm above average

It felt like a typical June day in Western Wisconsin as temperatures warmed into the 80s with a bit of a sticky feeling as dew points climbed into the 60s. A weak cold front is now approaching from the northwest tonight, which is sparking a few isolated showers and storms across parts of the area. These should remain isolated to scattered in nature with most places unfortunately staying dry. Mostly clear skies will take us through the overnight hours as the boundary washes out with high pressure working in behind. Temperatures will be on the mild side as lows fall into the low and mid-60s. With our high settling in tomorrow, beautiful weather will round out the work week as sunshine prevails with most places climbing back into the mid and upper 80s.

High pressure brings sunshine Friday as temperatures warm back above normal (WEAU)

Despite westerly winds helping to push any lingering wildfire smoke out of our area, our Air Quality Index (AQI) is still in the moderate category, which means the air may still pose issues for those unusually sensitive groups. It looks like these conditions will linger through the morning hours, which is why the Wisconsin DNR has extended our Air Quality Alert until noon tomorrow. You’ll want to use caution and/or limit time outdoors, especially individuals who have a respiratory illness.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Friday for much of the area (WEAU)

Dry weather looks to carry through this weekend as high pressure lingers over the region, while a storm system and upper-level shortwave trough pass to the south. The start of July on Saturday will bring a mostly sunny sky, with a few more clouds pushing in at night and into Sunday as the surface low inches closer to Wisconsin. Once again, we can expect unseasonably warm air as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and around 90 in spots. There won’t be much relief heading towards Independence Day early next week as we get into southwest flow on the backside of high pressure to the southeast. This coupled with a good deal of sunshine will help temperatures reach into the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a slow-moving cold front work in from the northwest during the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. As the front draws closer, there are indications that we could see, at least, a stray shower or thunderstorm late in the day with better chances arriving along and behind the boundary mid-week. Cool, Canadian high pressure will follow behind, leading to the return of seasonable to slightly below average temperatures late in the week.

