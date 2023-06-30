New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A new hearing is set in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Online court records show a motion hearing has been scheduled for July 27 in Chippewa County.

On June 20, Defense Attorney Michael Cohen filed four motions regarding the reverse waiver hearing that’s set to be held from Aug. 7 through Aug. 14.

The defense is asking to seal or redact any photos or video of the suspect admitted as evidence, seal any crime scene or autopsy photos admitted as evidence, preclude certain testimony during the hearing, and preclude improper argument by the prosecutor.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree sexual assault, and 1st degree child sex assault.

Attorneys are hoping to move the case to juvenile court, and that will be decided during the reverse waiver hearing in Aug.

