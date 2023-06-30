Nolechek’s Meats sold after 71 years

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - On June 22nd, the Nolechek family of Thorp, Wisconsin announced the sale of the buildings and real estate of Nolechek’s Meats.

The meats store and deli has been a Thorp and Wisconsin staple for 71 years, but as of August 31st, that run will end.

“I’ve been in this business here for basically my whole life, and to leave a legacy I’m very proud,” said owner Kelly Nolechek. “Lot of history, very emotional.”

Originally the Thorp Locker Plant and Soda Fountain, Nolechek’s Meats has been a Thorp community mainstay since 1952, but recent troubles with expansion led the family to pursue a sale.

“It became apparent that just the staffing issues alone aren’t conducive to being able to grow and move into the next phase of our business, and we came to the conclusion that it was time to end Nolechek’s Meats on a level that respected the legacy and the longevity of what we’re doing here,” said owner Lindsey Nolechek.

The buildings and land will be sold to Caleb Martin, whose business Butcher Block Market will combine the sales of his butchering equipment with the meat and deli sales.

“We want to continue our local prescence here,” Martin said. “We’re going to be sourcing cheese and meat from local sources within ten miles. We like to support the Thorp community and they also respond very well and support us, which I’m very grateful for and humbled for that.”

Looking back at the 71-year journey, the Nolecheks take pride in the multi-generational legacy the store holds, both in their customers, and each other.

“When you have somebody showing you a video of their first grandson, as the fifth generation of their family, and he’s eating our Polish sausage, and they share with you that they’ve done that for five generations, it’s just...there are no words,” said Lindsey Nolechek.

“It is humbling, and to know that we’re one of three businesses out of 100 that transitioned successfully into a fourth generation, and knowing that, you know, not only us, but the people that have come before us have helped bring this business to the best it’s ever been, and to be able to go out on that level, yeah, it is. It’s the American dream.”

Martin is tenatively hoping to open Butcher Block Market later in the fall prior to Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, Nolechek’s Meats is still selling products while supplies last until their August 31st closing date.

