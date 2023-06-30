Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kamitri Riles
16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse
Steven Burich
2nd man charged following efforts of Bikers Against Predators
Timothy Wilson
Mail carrier sentenced for 2020 drug charge
Ambulance
City of La Crosse providing update to multi-vehicle crash
Generic police lights
Several people in custody following chase in Hudson

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
(Left to right) Pat Stein, Tracy Lau, Carla Closs and Tom Seaholm at Bolton Refuge House in Eau...
Bolton Refuge House gets generous donation as they face massive budget deficit
Many people travel for the 4th of July, be prepared for slow traffic and always pay attention.
Holiday safety concerns when traveling
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case