Plea entered for Sparta man charged after overdose death in 2022

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Sparta man charged after an overdose death in Sparta on July 16, 2022.

Court records show 34-year-old Robert Dockerty pleads no contest to manufacture/deliver heroin (<3g) and is found guilty by the Monroe County Court. A count of 1st reckless homicide/deliver drugs is dismissed and read in.

In documents filed with the charges, Dockerty is alleged to have given heroin to 41-year-old Wes Augustynowicz, who was found dead on July 17 at a Sparta motel of an apparent drug overdose. In an interview with law enforcement, Dockerty said that he was delivering the drugs for a man who didn’t have a vehicle to do it himself. He also told law enforcement that he had taken some of the drugs himself and said they were “really strong.” Dockerty said that he didn’t sell drugs and never has, but said he uses them.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023.

