Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on SCOTUS Decision That Green-Lights Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Americans

Tammy Baldwin
Tammy Baldwin(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN PRESS RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement on the Supreme Court decision in the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis case.

“This is about fairness and freedom – about whether LGBTQ+ Americans deserve fairness and freedom to be treated just like everyone else. It is simply wrong to discriminate against any American based on who they are or who they love, and Americans agree. This decision is a step backward in our fight to live up to our nation’s ideal of equality, but we cannot let this activist Supreme Court have the last word. I am more committed than ever to fighting to ensure every American can live freely and without discrimination.”

An online version of this release is available here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Burich
2nd man charged following efforts of Bikers Against Predators
Kamitri Riles
16-year-old boy accused of killing his niece in La Crosse
Timothy Wilson
Mail carrier sentenced for 2020 drug charge
Ambulance
City of La Crosse providing update to multi-vehicle crash
Generic police lights
Several people in custody following chase in Hudson

Latest News

Eau Claire Transit
Eau Claire Transit to discontinue its App
Fireworks in Eau Claire
Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU
FAIRFAX POOL
Fairfax Pool announcing Military Days at Fairfax Pool July 2-4
State’s air quality advisory expires at noon on Friday