EAU CLAIRE HOSTS KUBB PRE-CHAMPIONSHIP

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some people are already traveling for the holidays, a group of people were doing something else, playing Kubb in Eau Claire.

The game of Kubb has become a large part of Eau Claire, since it was voted the Kubb capitol of North America, according to the U.S. National Kubb Championship.

For most of the day on July 1st, a pre-championship was held to prepare for something even bigger coming up in a few weeks.

Championship Director, Eric Anderson, said that people will be coming from all around the world to play in the national championship.

“Today we have about 30 teams playing today in the pre-championship. So and at the U.S. championship we’ll have 128 teams, in two weeks. So this this field over here will be all 64 pitches going on at one time. For the pre championship, we have teams from players from about three or four different states. So and then at the US championship in two weeks, we have players coming from 22 different states and then Sweden and Germany as well,” Anderson said.

The national kubb championship will be taking place at the Eau Claire soccer field on July 15th.

Entrance to the tournament is free!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.