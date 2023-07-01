July starts off warm and dry before rain chances arrive for Independence Day

The month of June closed out with mostly sunny skies as temperatures made it back above normal to the mid and upper 80s throughout Western Wisconsin. Skies are turning partly cloudy tonight as a low pressure system and upper trough move southwest of the state. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in our far southern counties early, otherwise dry weather is expected as overnight lows drop back into the low and mid-60s. If you’re getting a jump start on holiday activities this weekend, it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate as weak high pressure settles into the region. With low pressure passing to the south, we’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine tomorrow while skies turn mostly sunny to finish out the weekend. As for temperatures, we’ll be warming above average once again with highs topping out in the upper 80s to around 90 in some spots.

Sun and clouds in store Saturday as low pressure moves south of Wisconsin (WEAU)

Starting out the first week of the new month, hot weather will be returning to the area as winds shift out of the southwest behind high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. This coupled with plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the low 90s in many locations Monday with increasing humidity. By Independence Day on Tuesday, changes start to arrive as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the northwest. There have been some differences among the forecast guidance with respect to the speed of this front, and recent model runs have pushed up the timing. With this in mind, it now appears that we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along and ahead of the boundary as soon as Tuesday afternoon with chances continuing right into fireworks hours. Given the current uncertainty, things will have to be closely monitored in the coming days as 4th of July plans may be affected. In addition, depending on when the front slides through, it appears that ingredients may come together for a few strong to severe storms. Temperatures for the holiday will reach up around 90 with a muggy feel likely as dew points are expected to climb well into the 60s and possibly low 70s for some places. Lingering showers and storms can’t be ruled out Wednesday as the cold front exits to the southeast. Meanwhile, a cool, Canadian high pressure system will gradually build into the Northern Plains, leading to the return of dry weather as temperatures fall near to slightly below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.