Madison Starbucks workers “strike with pride”

(ABC7)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of a continuing protest against Starbucks, workers at one of the coffee giant’s Madison locations turned a strike into a pride event.

The Capitol Square and State Street Starbucks workers turned their Saturday strike into a pride event, called the “Unfair Labor Practice Strike with Pride,” to protest the company’s alleged refusal to support pride decorations in their stores, organizers said.

Starbucks says the union organizers are using misinformation to support their cause, claiming they did not ban any pride displays.

The strike has been going on since last year, when workers claimed Starbucks paid unfair wages and refused to negotiate, the Associated Press reports.

The Madison workers have joined about 150 other Starbucks stores in striking Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE FOUND IN CHIPPEWA FALLS
Explosive device found in Chippewa Falls destroyed by authorities
Thorp's Nolechek's Meats is being sold after 71 years.
Nolechek’s Meats sold after 71 years
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County
Fireworks in Eau Claire
Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case

Latest News

Swimming pool
Officials post advisory for Lake Altoona Beach
Sportscene 13 Friday
WEAU Skywarn 13 Forecast Friday
Holiday Travel Safety