Officials post advisory for Lake Altoona Beach

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jul. 1, 2023
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - City of Eau Claire officials post an advisory for Lake Altoona Beach Saturday.

The post went up 11:51 a.m. July 1st for water quality concerns.

The Eau Claire Administrator’s Office said in a statement:

Lake Altoona beach has changed to a water quality advisory, as algae toxins levels have lowered from very high to moderate. We still recommend that people and pets stay out of the water- do not swim, boat, touch, or swallow water near an algae bloom.

