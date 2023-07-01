One person injured in rollover crash in Monroe County

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt after a single vehicle rollover crash in Monroe County on Friday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 5:15 p.m. regarding a rollover crash on State Highway 71 near Landmark Avenue, in the Town of Ridgeville.

An initial investigation shows the driver was traveling westbound on State Highway 71 when the vehicle went off the road before a curve and impacted the ditch. The vehicle then rolled several times before landing on the driver’s side. The driver was found trapped under the vehicle, but was extricated by Norwalk Fire Department and flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

