Over 3 tons of cocaine seized from semi-submersible in Pacific Ocean

Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The secretary of the Navy of Mexico says they intercepted a semi-submersible carrying over 3.5 tons of presumed cocaine in the Pacific Ocean.

The Mexican Navy intercepted the semi-submersible on June 27, the institution announced on Thursday. Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.

Authorities explained in a statement that the vessel is 85 feet with two internal engines, an average speed of eight knots and an autonomy of 20 days.

Five individuals of different nationalities were detained. (MEXICAN NAVY)

According to authorities, the seizure is the most significant bust in 2023 in Mexico during the current administration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE FOUND IN CHIPPEWA FALLS
Explosive device found in Chippewa Falls destroyed by authorities
Thorp's Nolechek's Meats is being sold after 71 years.
Nolechek’s Meats sold after 71 years
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County
Fireworks in Eau Claire
Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples

Latest News

FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen’s killing by police
Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.
Mexican Navy seizes more than 3 tons of cocaine
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn...
Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot