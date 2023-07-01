Rain chances return on Independence Day as heat and humidity increase early this week

July kicked off with quiet weather today as a storm system passing to the south gave way to intervals of clouds and sunshine over our neck of the woods. Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures were quite warm again with all the area reaching back into the 80s. Dry conditions will carry through tonight as low pressure moves into the Central Midwest while a weak high pressure center gradually drifts over Lake Superior. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected in Western Wisconsin with light winds and low temperatures dropping into the low and mid-60s. The weekend will finish out with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and around 90, putting us a few degrees above our seasonable averages in the low to mid-80s this time of year.

Plenty of sunshine in store Sunday as high pressure sits over the Great Lakes (WEAU)

A ridge of high pressure is expected to settle over the Upper Midwest on Monday, giving way to plenty of sunshine as humidity begins to increase with south-southwest flow and temperatures heading for the low 90s. Meanwhile, a cold front will slowly be working in from the northwest with the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop by evening as the boundary draws closer. If you have outdoor plans for Independence Day on Tuesday, you’ll want to keep a close eye on our forecast as we continue to monitor the possibility for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and at night during fireworks hours. Unfortunately, there is still some disagreement on when this cold front actually moves into and through our area, which will have an effect on the timing of storm development, potential severe weather, and temperatures for the day. There will be ample moisture to work with ahead of the boundary as southerly flow sticks around with dew points likely to be well in the 60s and low 70s for some places. As a result, the 4th of July is shaping up to be quite muggy with air temperatures forecast to reach up around 90. Rain chances look to persist through Wednesday as an upper shortwave trough pushes in behind our departing cold front. Cooler and drier air will also work into Western Wisconsin with Canadian high pressure arriving from the northwest. Temperatures are expected to be near and just below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday, before we start to warm back up next weekend with lots of sun in store.

