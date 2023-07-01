Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have minor injuries after a rollover crash in Vernon County on Friday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Steven Geary of Viola was driving a pickup truck on State Highway 56 around 4:30 p.m. when he reported falling asleep. The vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said Steven Geary and the passenger, 66-year-old Marlene Geary of Viola were evaluated for minor injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

